Fornaroli into Australia squad for key World Cup qualifiers

SYDNEY (AP) — Uruguay-born striker Bruno Fornaroli is one of five uncapped players included in Australia’s squad for its must-win World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia over the next two weeks. Both teams are above Australia in the group standings in Asian qualifying and only the top two teams from each group earn a direct spot at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. The 34-year-old Fornaroli has been selected after recently being granted Australian citizenship and is expected to be cleared by FIFA before the March 24 match against Japan in Sydney. The Socceroos play Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on March 29. Players competing in 14 national leagues are represented in the 27-man Socceroos squad.