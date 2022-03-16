Georgia enjoys school-record turnout from NFL for Pro Day

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s impressive class of NFL draft candidates commanded an unusually large audience at the school’s Pro Day. After Georgia sent 14 players to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, the most of any school, the talent was again on display on campus. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says 122 NFL coaches, executives and scouts were on hand to see the players who led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980. Smart says it was the biggest turnout by the NFL on a Pro Day at Georgia. He says the group will be difficult to replace.