Jack Roslovic scores 2, Columbus beats Ottawa 4-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 to extend their winning streak to three games. Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Columbus (31-27-3). Tyler Ennis scored the lone goal for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg made 32 saves. The Senators (21-34-5) have lost three straight and are 1-3-0 through the first four games of their five-game homestand.