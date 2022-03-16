Keepers giving MLS some intriguing early season storylines

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair wants to prove his worth as a starter in Major League Soccer. But he’s also looking to earn a spot on Canada’s national team for the World Cup. St. Clair was the MLS Player of the Week after making eight saves in United’s 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. He stopped Patryk Klimala’s penalty kick in the 14th minute to remain perfect against penalties for his career. Goalkeepers like St. Clair are grabbing attention in Major League Soccer this season.