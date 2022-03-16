Mets’ Scherzer learns from being taken deep twice by Smith

By BILL WHITEHEAD

Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Dominic Smith homered twice Max Scherzer in a simulated game at the New York Mets’ spring training stadium, a surprising development given that he’s 0 for 16 against the three-time Cy Young Award winner in games that count. Smith took Scherzer deep to right field in his first at-bat, launching a drive that landed on the hill in front of the pavilion. In his second plate appearance, Smith homered even deeper up the incline in right-center. Instead of feeling upstaged by the lefty-swinging Smith, Scherzer said he’d use the experience as a way of improving.