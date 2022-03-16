Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf team

ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people. Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV the vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn’t immediately released. Blanco says a bus or van was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament in the West Texas area. The University of the Southwest, which is located in New Mexico, said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash.