New Chargers defender Mack happy to be reunited with Staley

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Mack was watching the television show “Bel-Air” with his fiancéé and son last Thursday when he got a call from his agent that the Chicago Bears were trading him. In a strange coincidence Mack’s new team is close to the real Bel Air. Mack met with reporters on Wednesday after his trade to the Los Angeles Chargers became official with the start of the new league year. The Chargers sent a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for one of the league’s top pass rushers and a three-time All-Pro defender. Chargers coach Brandon Staley was Mack’s linebacker coach when the Bears acquired Mack from the Raiders during the 2018 preseason.