NHL trade deadline could be full of last-minute deals

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The combination of jumbled standings in the Western Conference and a flat salary cap has stalled much of the trade market around the NHL. Most teams are waiting until close to the deadline Monday before making major moves. General managers say things are quiet now but expect activity to pick up this weekend. West titans Colorado and Calgary have already made substantial additions. The Avalanche and Flames might not be done dealing. But the lack of early movement sets up what should be a chaotic weekend and deadline day.