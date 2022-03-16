Richmond’s 6 graduate seniors get 2nd NCAA Tournament chance

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Richmond Spiders’ six graduate seniors get an opportunity for a second chance two years after NCAA Tournament hopes were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The frustration from 2 years ago, coupled with the disappointment of a 14-9 finish last year motivated the players to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility. While most schools have featured fifth- and sixth-year players this season, the Spiders feature a 20-man roster which is among the largest and experienced in the tournament. The Atlantic 10 champions are seeded 12th in the Midwest Region and open against Big Ten champion Iowa on Thursday.