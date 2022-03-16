Ski power couple Shiffrin, Kilde shine at World Cup Finals

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde had a rewarding day in the French Alps. Skiing’s power couple excelled in Courchevel in their first races at the season-ending World Cup Finals. First Kilde won the season-long men’s downhill title by edging Olympic champion Beat Feuz in the standings. Shiffrin earned a surprising victory an hour later in a rare downhill start. It built a big lead over defending champion Petra Vlhova in their duel for the overall World Cup title. Kilde says “how she raced was perfect.”