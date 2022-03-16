Titans propose adding 2-point conversion to win in overtime

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Proposals to change the rules for overtime have been submitted by three NFL teams, with Tennessee seeking to include 2-point conversions as part of the process deciding the winner. The Titans have recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game. Indianapolis and Philadelphia have proposed that both teams must have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. The league’s powerful competition committee, which presents all rule proposal amendments to the 32 owners, will announce its suggestions next week. The owners meetings are in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 27-30.