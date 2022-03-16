Vikes add free agents DT Phillips, TE Mundt, OL Schlottman

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings began to pick away at their offseason to-do list as free agency formally opened. They re-signed punter Jordan Berry. They also agreed to contract terms with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, tight end Johnny Mundt and interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann. Berry’s gross average of 46.5 yards per punt last season was the second-best in Vikings history. Phillips spent the last four years with the Buffalo Bills. Mundt played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Schlottmann spent the last four years with the Denver Broncos.