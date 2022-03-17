Alex Nedeljkovic makes 43 saves, Red Wings beat Canucks 1-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic made 43 saves, Pius Suter scored and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Thursday night to end a six-game winless streak. Nedeljkovic had his second of the season and the fifth of his career. Suter scored midway through the second period, with help from Vladislav Namesnikov. Thatcher Demko stopped 34 shots for the Canucks. Vancouver pushed in the third, outshooting the Red Wings 14-4 in the period and pulling Demko with 2:23 left on the game clock.Vancouver center Elias Pettersson returned after missing a game because of a n undisclosed upper-body injury.