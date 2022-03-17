AP sources: Cowboys releasing OL Collins for more cap relief
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
Two people with knowledge of the decision say the Dallas Cowboys are releasing right tackle La’el Collins in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense. Collins is being designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season. The release of the 29-year-old Collins comes after receiver Amari Cooper was traded to Cleveland for cap relief. The Cowboys are moving on from three offensive starters. They didn’t re-sign left guard Connor Williams. He is headed to Miami.