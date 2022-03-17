AP sources: Cubs add Villar, Givens in flurry of moves

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs stayed busy, agreeing to contracts with infielder Jonathan Villar and pitchers Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman. The Cubs also finalized right-hander Chris Martin’s one-year deal and placed left-hander Brad Wieck on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain. The additions are the latest in a flurry of moves for the Cubs since they opened spring training — especially on the pitching side. There is concern across the majors about pitching depth with baseball’s adjusted schedule after the lockout.