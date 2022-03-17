Skip to Content
AP sources: Cubs reach deals with pitchers Norris, Gsellman

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to contracts with pitchers Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman. Right-hander Chris Martin also finalized his one-year deal with Chicago, and left-hander Brad Wieck was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain. Norris’ one-year contract is worth $1.75 million, according to a person familiar with the deal, and the left-hander can earn up to $2 million in incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized. Gsellman is in Cubs camp on a non-roster contract, according to a second person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team.

