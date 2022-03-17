Bey scores career-high 51 points, Pistons beat Magic 134-120

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 134-120 on Thursday night end a four-game losing streak. Bey tied the franchise record with 10 3-pointers in 14 attempts. He was 17 for 27 overall.. Two nights after being torched for 16 points in the first quarter by Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving on his way to a 60-point game, the Magic gave up 21 points in the first quarter to Bey. Marvin Bagley III added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit in the matchup of the bottom two teams in the Eastern Conference. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 26 points