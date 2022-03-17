Burns part of 4-way tie for lead in title defense at Valspar

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Sam Burns is off to an ideal start in his bid to back-to-back at Innisbrook. Burns twice made bogey in the opening round. Both times he answered with consecutive birdies. That carried him to a 64 and a four-way share of the lead in the Valspar Championship. He is tied with past Innisbrook champion Adam Hadwin, the well-traveled David Lipsky and Jhonattan Vegas. Burns will always look back fondly at his first PGA Tour win last year at Innisbrook. But he’s more about looking ahead. That’s how he feels about bogeys. Flush it and move on. It worked for him.