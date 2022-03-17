Cole Beasley, Julio Jones cut as Allen Robinson joins Rams

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Cole Beasley and Julio Jones are looking for new teams. Allen Robinson joined the reigning Super Bowl champs with a three-year deal. DJ Chark chose filling a need in Detroit for a season over a longer deal elsewhere. Baker Mayfield wants to be traded out of Cleveland. He’s not happy the Browns wanted to try and replace him with Deshaun Watson on the second day of NFL free agency. And everyone’s waiting to see what happens next with Watson despite his off-field legal issues and sitting out the 2021 season. Robinson is a big winner going from Chicago to the Rams.