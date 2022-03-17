Cowboys release OL La’el Collins for more salary cap relief

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing right tackle La’el Collins in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense. Collins is being designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season. The release of the 29-year-old Collins comes after receiver Amari Cooper was traded to Cleveland for cap relief. The Cowboys are moving on from three offensive starters. They didn’t re-sign left guard Connor Williams. He is headed to Miami.