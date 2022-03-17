Creighton rallies, gets 72-69 OT victory over San Diego St

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Trey Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play late in overtime, and Creighton rallied for a 72-69 victory over San Diego State in an NCAA Tournament opener. The Blue Jays hadn’t led since the first five minutes of the game when Alexander drove right and was fouled on the layup. The free throw put Creighton ahead 71-69 with 1:08 remaining. He also had the tying basket late in regulation. Creighton will play the Kansas-Texas Southern winner in the Midwest Region on Saturday. The Aztecs couldn’t get a potential tying shot off in the final seconds of OT.