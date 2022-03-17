Skip to Content
Du Preez leads Steyn City Championship in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Big-hitting South African James Hart du Preez has carded a 9-under 63 to lead after the first round of the European tour’s Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg. Du Preez raised the prospect of a 59 when he was 11 under par with two holes to play. Even a bogey-bogey finish saw him take a one-shot lead over compatriots Jaco Ahlers and Shaun Norris and Italy’s Nino Bertasio. Du Preez wouldn’t have equaled the tour record with a 59 as players benefited from preferred lies at Steyn City after heavy rain in recent days. He had two eagles and seven birdies in his opening round.

