Golden Knights beat Panthers 5-3 to snap five-game skid

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, Nic Roy got the game-winner in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-3. Brett Howden and William Karlsson each added a goal for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson made 33 saves as Vegas snapped a five-game losing streak and moved into eighth place in the Western Conference with 70 points, one point in front of Dallas, with 19 games to play. Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaege and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers. Spencer Knight finished with 27 saves.