Gonzales, Mariners eager to resume playoff chase

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners finished with a flourish last season, winning 90 games and narrowly missing the playoffs. The expectations are high for the franchise to reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. Seattle has made several moves to boost its roster with stars in the offseason. Gonzales ended the season 10-6 with a 3.96 ERA, second on the staff in wins and ERA to Chris Flexen.