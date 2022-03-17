Injury-plagued Rendon eager to reclaim career with Angels

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels fans have seen very little return on owner Arte Moreno’s investment in third baseman Anthony Rendon. They’ve seen very little of Rendon at all. They weren’t allowed in Angel Stadium during his debut season in 2020, and he played only 30 home games last year before injuries shut him down for the season. Rendon scoffs at the notion he needs to show anything to anybody. But the 31-year-old Rendon seems equally determined to get back to the level of play that earned him a lavish free-agent contract.