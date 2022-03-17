Jake Diekman guaranteed $8M in 2-year deal with Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla, (AP) — Left-hander Jake Diekman is guaranteed $8 million in his two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. Diekman gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons. Boston has a $4 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. The 35-year-old reliever was 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA with a career-high seven saves in 67 relief appearances for Oakland last season, striking out 83 in 60 2/3 innings. He has a 2.96 ERA over the past two seasons.