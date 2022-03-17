Late-season rally gave Hawkeyes chance to host NCAA games

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It was just a few weeks ago when Iowa wasn’t sure it was going to be a host school for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. Since then, the Hawkeyes rallied to win two championships and get a chance to open the tournament in front of a sellout home crowd. Eighth-ranked Iowa (23-7), which shared the Big Ten regular-season championship and won the conference tournament, is the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional, playing 15th-seeded Illinois State (19-13) on Friday. No. 7 seed Colorado (22-8) will play 10th-seeded Creighton (20-9) in the other first-round game.