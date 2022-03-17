New York Giants release veteran safety Logan Ryan

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released veteran safety Logan Ryan and re-signed backup offensive lineman Korey Cunningham. The Giants announced the moves Thursday while also confirming the free agent signings of quarterback Tyrod Taylor and offensive linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano. Ryan started 30 of 31 games after signing before the start of the 2020 season. He had a team-high 209 tackles in two seasons, including a career-best 117 this past season. He was the Giants’ nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for outstanding community service and excellence on the field.