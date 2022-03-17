NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash, 9 killed

By CEDAR ATTANASIO, JILL BLEED and ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday the truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact. One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. The pickup crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane highway before colliding head-on with a van, killing the boy, a man traveling with him, six New Mexico college students and a golf coach.