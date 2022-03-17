Penn State leads Sun Devils entering NCAA wrestling quarters

DETROIT (AP) — Penn State led the team race after two rounds of the NCAA wrestling championships with six of its nine wrestlers moving to the quarterfinals. The Nittany Lions will head into Friday’s matches with 26 points, 4.5 ahead of Arizona State. The Sun Devils had five of its seven wrestlers advance. Michigan is a half-point behind ASU and has seven in the quarters. Defending national champion Iowa is fourth with 20 points and six quarterfinalists. Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis remained on track in his bid for a third NCAA individual title. He won by decision in both his matches.