Sala poisoned by exhaust fumes before dying in plane crash

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — A jury has concluded that Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was “deeply unconscious” after being poisoned by exhaust fumes before dying from severe head and chest injuries in a plane crash in 2019. Sala died when the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft in which he was traveling crashed in the English Channel. He was flying to join his new team, Cardiff, in Wales after signing from French club Nantes. The jury at an inquest at Bournemouth Town Hall found that Sala was a passenger on a private plane being flown by a pilot who did not have the correct authority to fly at night. The plane broke up when it crashed into the sea.