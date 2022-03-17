Vegas puts Players behind him and soars to 64 at Innisbrook

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — When last seen on the the golf course, Jhonattan Vegas bladed a simple wedge shot that cost him making the cut at The Players Championship. Thursday was more like it. Vegas made an eagle on his 10th hole and shot a 64 to take the early lead in the Valspar Championship. Scoring conditions have been ideal. The Copperhead course at Innisbrook remains a stern test. Vegas had a one-shot lead over Danny Lee. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka were in a large group four shots behind at 67. Johnson was coming off a record-tying 63 in the final round last week.