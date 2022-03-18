AP source: 49ers sign safety George Odum

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a three-year deal with safety and special teams star George Odum. A person familiar with the deal said Odum’s contract is worth $10.95 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. Odum spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis after being signed in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Arkansas in 2018. Odum has done his best work on special teams, where he was a first-team All-Pro in 2020.