AP source: Florida hiring San Francisco’s Golden as coach

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is hiring San Francisco’s Todd Golden as its next men’s basketball coach, bringing in the 36-year-old former Auburn assistant to revitalize a program that had grown stale under Mike White. A person familiar with the search says Golden’s hiring is expected to be finalized later Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. Golden spent the past three years as head coach at San Francisco. The Dons lost to Murray State in overtime in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.