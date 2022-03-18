Belibi dunk highlights No. 1 Stanford rout of Montana State

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi blocked a shot at the 3-point line then drove the length of the floor and slammed the ball home with one hand for her third career dunk in the second quarter of top-seeded Stanford’s 78-37 win against 16th-seeded Montana State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Belibi’s dunk marked the first by a woman in the NCAA Tournament since Brittney Griner in 2013 and just the third overall along with Candace Parker’s feat in 2006. Taylor Janssen scored 12 points for Montana State, which was held scoreless in the first quarter.