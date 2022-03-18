Brogdon & Bitadze lead Pacers to 121-118 win over Rockets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points and Goga Bitadze added 23, including two key baskets down the stretch, to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 121-118 on Friday night. Houston had a chance to tie it, but Kevin Porter Jr.’s jump shot in the lane was off. Buddy Hield made two free throws after that before Porter made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to cut it to 1. But Hield made two more free throws to seal the victory. Christian Wood had 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight. Green added 20 points.