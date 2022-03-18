Edwards scores 25 to power Houston past UAB in NCAA opener

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Houston looked like a team capable of making another deep run in March as it opened the NCAA Tournament with an 82-68 win over UAB. Kyler Edwards scored 25 points and Fabian White Jr. added 14 for the Cougars. Edwards made six 3-pointers, including an exclamation point in the final minute. The Cougars advanced in the South Region and will play fourth-seeded Illinois on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. UAB was led by Jordan “Jelly” Walker, who had 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting.