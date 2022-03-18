Florida hires San Francisco’s Golden as men’s hoops coach

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida hired San Francisco’s Todd Golden as its men’s basketball coach Friday. The Gators are bringing in the 36-year-old former Auburn assistant to revitalize a program that had grown stale under Mike White. Golden signed a six-year contract worth $3 million annually to replace White, who surprised the Gators by leaving for rival Georgia last weekend. Golden spent the past three years as head coach at San Francisco. The Dons lost to Murray State in overtime in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.