Gasly leads 1st practice at Bahrain GP, Verstappen 5th

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was quickest and Formula One champion Max Verstappen only fifth fastest for Red Bull in the first practice session at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made a sluggish start. He was seventh quickest as Mercedes appeared to struggle with grip. Gasly’s best time of 1 minute, 34.193 seconds was .364 quicker than Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and .418 better than Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. A second practice session is scheduled later Friday under floodlights at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.