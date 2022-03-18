Leal, Suárez dropped from Costa Rica roster for qualifiers

By The Associated Press

Midfielders Randall Leal and Aarón Suárez were dropped along with defender Ricardo Blanco from Costa Rica’s final three World Cup qualifiers. Defenders Ian Lawrence and Carlos Martínez were on the 27-man roster announced by coach Luis Fernando Suárez along with midfielders Brandon Aguilera and Carlos Mora, and forward Anthony Contreras. Costa Rica is trying to reach its third straight World Cup. The Ticos host Canada next Thursday, play at El Salvador three days later and close at home against the United States on March 30.