Moore powers Texas women over Fairfield in 70-52 win

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Texas overcame a gritty effort from Fairfield to open the NCAA Tournament with a 70-52 win on the Longhorns’ home court. The No. 2 seed Longhorns smothered fifteenth-seeded Fairfield early and held the Stags under 10 points in each of the first two quarters. Fairfield closed to within 10 points in the fourth quarter before big baskets from Moore and Aliyah Matharu allowed Texas to pull away. Lou Lopez-Senechal led Fairfield with 17 points. Texas plays Utah in the second round.