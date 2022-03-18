NeSmith ties course records at Innisbrook for 2-shot lead

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Matthew NeSmith had the round of his young career at Innisbrook. He tied the Copperhead course record with a 61. He set the 36-hole record at 14-under 128. And it gave him a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Valspar Championship. NeSmith leads by two over Adam Hadwin of Canada. Defending champion Sam Burns and Scott Stallings are another shot behind. NeSmith’s round was more than nine shots better than the field average. He had eagle attempts on three of the four par 5s and made one of them. He shot 30 on the front nine.