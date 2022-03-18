Raiders finalize trade for All-Pro WR Davante Adams

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have finalized their trade for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, giving quarterback Derek Carr the top wideout that had been missing from the offense. The deal was agreed to on Thursday and announced Friday with the Raiders sending the Packers first and second-round picks in this year’s draft for the game’s most productive receiver. The trade materialized when the Packers were unable to sign Adams to a long-term deal after using the franchise tag on him. Adams will sign a five-year contract with the Raiders worth a reported $141.25 million, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.