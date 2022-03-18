Spain drops De Gea, adds Raya for upcoming friendlies

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique has dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland. De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when it was eliminated by Atlético Madrid from the Champions League in the round of 16 after losing the second leg 1-0. De Gea was Spain’s starter at a disappointing 2018 World Cup. He then became a backup to Unai Simón, who helped Spain reach the semifinals of the European Championship last year.