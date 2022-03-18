USC’s Enfield: Refs got it wrong on late out-of-bounds call

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern California coach Andy Enfield says the officials got it wrong when they awarded the ball to Miami on an out-of-bounds play with just over two minutes left in their NCAA Tournament game. Enfield said it was clear to him the ball went off Miami forward Sam Waardenburg after a missed free throw. Miami led 59-58 at the time and went on to score the next six points for a 65-58 lead. The Hurricanes won 68-66. Enfield said he doesn’t know how a call like that in the NCAA Tournament could be missed.