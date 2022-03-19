AP source: Browns to trade Keenum, sign Brissett as backup

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP the Browns have agreed to trade backup quarterback Case Keenum to Buffalo and signed free agent QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland is sending Keenum to Buffalo for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal. Keenum has spent the past two seasons behind Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. But with the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson and set to deal Mayfield, the team decided to move on from Keenum as well.