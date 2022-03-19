AP source: Correa and Twins agree to $105.3M, 3-year deal

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $105.3 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The move ends Correa’s seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros. He will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again. A two-time All-Star who was the first overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, Correa led the turnaround of the Astros. Houston won its first World Series title by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in 2017.