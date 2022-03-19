Hornets rout road-weary Mavs 129-108 for 4th straight win

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 23 points, P.J. Washington added a season-high 21 and the Charlotte Hornets routed the road-weary Dallas Mavericks 129-108 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory. Terry Rozier scored 18 points, and LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre each had 17 points for the Hornets. They shot 20 of 42 from 3-point range. Luka Doncic had 37 points and eight 3s for the Mavericks, who were playing their fifth road game in eight nights and on the second night of a back-to-back. Doncic did not play in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand. The Hornets (36-35) moved into sole possession of ninth place in the Eastern Conference a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks.