IndyCar and Texas try to save relationship with strong race

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — IndyCar’s long relationship with Texas Motor Speedway is at a crossroads headed into the 35th race at the track that has always embraced the open-wheel series. Texas has hosted IndyCar since the track opened in 1997 but its existing contract expires after Sunday’s race. And now the future of this oval fixture on the IndyCar schedule is in jeopardy. At issue is a track reconfiguration and accommodations made for NASCAR that has made Texas a poor fit for IndyCar. Texas used a traction compound in the turns to help create a second passing lane for NASCAR, but the PJ1 compound doesn’t match with the Firestone tires used in IndyCar. It makes a high line that is far too slick and dangerous for the IndyCar drivers.