Leclerc takes pole for Bahrain GP ahead of champ Verstappen

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has stunned Formula One champion Max Verstappen by taking a brilliant pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Verstappen was .015 seconds ahead of Leclerc on the last time split but the Red Bull star lost time to finish .123 seconds behind as his old teenage karting rival clinched the 10th pole position of his career. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made up ground for Mercedes on his final run but starts from a disappointing fifth place, behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. in third place. Hamilton’s ex-teammate Valtteri Bottas made it a sore day for Mercedes by placing sixth for his new team Alfa Romeo, while his replacement George Russell was only ninth after a poor last run.